Real Time Evaluation of the Humanitarian response in Ukraine, July 24th – August 18th, 2022

François Grunewald

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Groupe URD conducted a real-time evaluation of the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine, in order to record lessons from the initial response, and to inform later decision-making.

Responses to key questions in the terms of reference

Key question 1. Resource mobilisation and needs evaluation: what procedures were used to analyse context, resource mobilisation and needs evaluation?

This war in Europe, arising from flagrant aggression and engendering significant humanitarian needs, calls for a major resource mobilisation effort. Resources were initially mobilised by the Ukrainian population itself, and its diaspora. They collected, sent and distributed considerable quantities of food, basic supplies and medicines. Then civil society in Europe and North America also sent both financial aid and aid in kind. While it is unfortunately difficult to quantify this vast effort at solidarity, it is clear that the effort continues at a significant level, even if it seems to be diminishing. Aid was extremely quick to arrive both to assist people leaving the country for exile, mainly in zones close to the frontiers, and to assist the interior of the country. t came as a response to requests, not linked to any ‘needs evaluation’. The international aid that has been mobilised is also very significant, reaching hitherto unprecedented levels. The latest ‘flash’ appeal raised some $4.7 billion, based on a needs analysis carried out by the humanitarian clusters, and using the REACH tool. Part of the response to identified needs is still under-funded, particularly those needs which would normally be the responsibility of the municipalities: the repair of essential infrastructure to enable the population to survive. At present, there are very limited financial resources, and few systems, available to support the municipalities.

Key question 2. Flexibility: given the differences between operational realities in different situations, and also their tendency to evolve, what measures have already been taken or are still necessary to adapt to the new working environment?

International aid had difficulty in getting off the ground. It had to deal with a functioning state that was characterised at one and the same time by cumbersome features inherited from the Soviet period, and by an impressive level of modernization, sustained by the strong development of IT underpinning administrative procedures and a large part of society. The difficulty for the international aid sector was accentuated by uncertainty as to how the conflict would develop, by security problems and by the diversity of situations on the ground. The NGOs, however, had access to their own funds, or access to flexible sources of funding and were therefore quickly able to launch ‘no regret’ initiatives.

We observe here a classic phenomenon which we have already described in other contexts, that is the existence of a centre of action where a majority of the humanitarian, or aid, actors are concentrated, where it is relatively easy to respond to critical needs; and peripheral areas where the dangers are more significant and needs not so obviously concentrated in one place. Characteristically, in such areas of Ukraine, for a long time only a limited number of actors were able to function, given the difficulties: ICRC, MSF, and some other NGOs, particularly French ones (ACTED, Solidarités International, PUI, Triangle, etc). Much of the work can be done through interaction with Ukrainian actors or groups of volunteers. There is a continuing process of negotiation with donors, to enlarge the scope for flexibility. This scope for flexibility is very often a key factor when negotiating contracts, and broadly entails agreeing on definitions that are flexible enough to limit the need for frequent contract amendments, which always take up a great deal of time. A close dialogue with donors is essential, so that they remain aware of needs, and of any changes.

Key question 3. ‘Localisation’: how did Ukrainian NGOs work, including those in the diaspora, and the churches? How did the municipal governments and Ukrainian institutions work? How did the humanitarian organisations identify the capacity of the partners with which they were to work? How did they work with the national Ukrainian structures already in place, as well as with informal systems? What lessons were learned? Were there new ideas which might be useful in developing new approaches to the ‘localization’ of aid?

Ukrainian civil society, including citizen groups, volunteers, NGOs, churches, and also the municipalities, were motivated to respond by drawing on a dynamic of ‘resistance’, on a global scale, combining the ideas of solidarity, humanitarian assistance, citizen responsibility and support for the country's defence effort. Some of the international aid agencies were made extremely uneasy by this combination, being themselves very observant of humanitarian principles. Work is further complicated in a civil society which, while very dynamic, is also very disparate and still not highly organised; and by the international aid agencies’ procedures for scrutinising aid for fear of corruption, or of its being siphoned off by terrorist networks. The difficulties are accentuated by dealings, often inadequate, with the municipalities.

Key question 4. Technical adaptation. Aid agencies face numerous challenges in the specific contexts of Ukraine and countries receiving Ukrainian refugees. The agencies are more used to working in developing countries, and in rural areas. The most recent experiencesin contexts similar to Ukraine were in the Balkans, Chechnya and the towns of Syria. How did the humanitarian agencies adapt their knowledge and experience to this crisis?

It continues to be difficult to deliver humanitarian aid in urban contexts, where the supply and delivery of electricity, water, heat, or the maintenance of telecommunications - issues where classic humanitarian aid is not equipped to respond at scale - are just as important as meeting individual basic needs for food, hygiene, etc.

In numerous areas, the complexity of meeting basic needs depends upon complicated equations, balancing what can or must be done by providing financial assistance - unconditional financial transfers - and what depends necessarily on aid in kind.

National systems for such transfers (DIAA, Ipo-Pamaga) have been significantly underused. Aid organisations have set up their own mechanisms, which may entail significant transaction costs. With such parallel systems in place, it became necessary, six months after the invasion, to develop a complicated process to impose coherence on them all. When donations in kind are linked to clearly defined needs, with lists of provisions or medicine - the latter confirmed by the health services - they are very useful. However, an excess of generous gifts that are nonetheless unsuitable, such as out-ofdate biomedical material, out-of-date medicines, etc, end up blocking storage facilities, and are costly to destroy or dispose of.

Key question 5. Protection. The war in Ukraine and the consequent displacement of people have led to numerous problems relating to protection: violations of international human rights relating to sexual exploitation; risks for women and their children while leaving Ukraine and when arriving in neighbouring countries. There have also been psychological and social (‘psychosocial’) problems.

How have humanitarian agencies responded to such issues of protection, and what have they learnt?

The international community has faced major risks arising from the widespread non-observance of international human rights in time of war: attacks on civilian areas, the use of urban warfare entailing razing areas to the ground, egregious assaults on the rights of prisoners of war, etc. The ICRC should command total support. Many aid agencies, such as UNICEF and the HCR as well as NGOs, particularly Ukrainian human rights NGOs, have placed a strong focus on dealing with human trafficking and gender-based violence, both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. We should note the significant efforts made by the municipalities, and by NGOs like the DRC and the Ukrainian human rights NGOs, to help people with administrative procedures needed to ensure they have the correct paperwork, including for access to aid and services.

Key question 6. Coordination. Coordination is known to save lives, and to guarantee the means of subsistence. How did the complex group of agencies and actors, including different national authorities, UN agencies, donors, etc, work? What are the principal lessons to be drawn from this type of situation?

Significant efforts were made to set up a classic system of coordination, under the aegis of OCHA, relying particularly on the cluster system. There were increasingly numerous meetings which led to the multiplication of working groups and subgroups (‘task teams’). ost took place by video link. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian agencies, from both government and civil society, were kept at some distance. This meant that there was very little ‘area-based coordination’, that is the establishment of coordination mechanisms based in the affected areas. Such local, intersectoral coordination, implemented through municipal structures or integrated into such structures as soon as possible, offers the only means to ensure a flexible systemic response. Flexibility is essential in a complex context where big issues may to some extent be predicted in advance (military action in the East or the South, the question of energy supplies as winter approaches, etc), but in an immediate context of extreme uncertainty (where will attacks be launched, which areas are going to be bombed, etc?) The best, most effective response, to ensure that aid is adapted to sudden changes, is for analysis and decision-making to take place locally, taking all sectors into account.