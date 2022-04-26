Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation (26 April 2022)

The Secretary-General met with the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, in Moscow this afternoon.

During the tête-a-tête meeting, the Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations’ position on Ukraine, and they discussed the proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.

The President agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry.