From September 16 - October 7, Samaritan’s Purse conducted a rapid survey in recently liberated areas to better understand the immediate needs. Our partners completed 165 in-person surveys in the Raions of Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Bohodukhiv and Lozova.

• 80% of respondents listed food as their most pressing need

• 50% of respondents listed medicine as their second most pressing need

• 23% of respondents listed winter items as their third most pressing need