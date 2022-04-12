Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) of IDP-hosting areas Western Oblasts, Ukraine (March 2022)

Context and Methodology

Since the military escalation in February 2022, over 7.14 million people have been displaced internally throughout Ukraine. At the request of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) was launched with the support of REACH in order to inform humanitarian actors responding to the displacement crisis.

Data was collected through 87 structured phone interviews with NGO and local authority key informants (KIs) in 38 settlements of western oblast between March 23-31. Three qualitative individual interviews were also conducted with KIs working in Oblast centers (Chernivtsi, Uzhhorod and Lviv). For quantitative data collection, a minimum of four settlements were sampled in each oblasts, with the possibility to interview more than one KI per settlement (KI-level data was then agreggated at the settlement level). Given the lack of granular data on the distribution of IDPs in Ukraine, enumerators were initially directed to interview KIs in the four largest settlements of each oblast. The list of settlements considered to be of interest for data collection was however fl exible. During data collection, the list was adapted to disregard pre-identifi ed settlements should KIs report that the settlement was not hosting a large IDP population. Conversely, the assessment team had the possibility to incorporate new IDP hosting settlements to the list of settlements of interest.

While the assessment was conducted countrywide, this brief provides key fi ndings for western oblasts. Four other factsheets will be produced, covering the rest of the country.

Findings should be considered as indicative only.