Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) of IDP-hosting areas Central oblasts, Ukraine, April 2022

Context and Methodology

Since the military escalation in February 2022, over 7.14 million people have been displaced internally throughout Ukraine. At the request of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) was launched with the support of REACH in order to inform humanitarian actors responding to the displacement crisis.

Data was collected through 102 structured phone interviews with NGO and local authority key informants (KIs) in 39 settlements of central oblasts between March 23 to April 05. In addition, three qualitative inidividual interviews were conducted with KIs working in oblast centers (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kropyvnytsky city). For quantitative data collection, a minimum of four settlements were sampled in each oblast, with the possibility to interview more than one KI per settlement (KI-level data was then aggregated at the settlement level). Given the lack of granular data on the distribution of IDPs in Ukraine, enumerators were initially directed to interview KIs in the four largest settlements of each oblast. The list of settlements considered to be of interest for data collection was however flexible. During data collection, the list was adapted to disregard pre-identified settlements should KIs report that the settlement was not hosting a large IDP population. Conversely, the assessment team had the possibility to incorporate new IDP hosting settlements into the list of settlements of interest.

While the assessment was conducted countrywide, this brief provides key findings for center oblasts. Four other factsheets are produced, covering the rest of the country