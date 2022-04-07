Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) of Conflict-Affected Areas Eastern oblasts, Ukraine 06 April 2022

Context and Methodology

Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict on Thurday, 24 February 2022, the humanitarian situation has quickly deteriorated and engulfed various geographies previously unaffected by conflict. At the request of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) was launched with the support of IMPACT Initiatives.1 The RNA examines settlements in conflict-affected areas in order to provide an understanding of the situation across a wide range of sectors and affected settlements.

The RNA is designed to provide timely information on the needs and concerns in conflict-affected areas that may help in identifying locations most in need of assistance.

Data was collected between the period of 22 to 28 March 2022 through telephone interviews.2 Within the four eastern oblasts (Donetska, Kharkivska, Luhanska, and Zaporizka), up to five of the most populous settlements were targeted for data collection (see map of assessed settlements). Settlements that are not currently in government control were excluded from the sampling plan. Additionally, as some settlements were experiencing disruptions to telecommunications, it was not possible to ensure their equal participation in the assessment.3 This factsheet provides key findings based on information collected through this exercise.

Summary Findings

Concerns about security were reported in all assessed settlements. It was reported in 75% of assessed settlements that there had been damage to homes and in 88% of assessed settlements that damage to critical infrastructure such as school, industrial facilities, and health facilities was a concern. Respondents in half of the settlements reported that emergency shelters were only somewhat accessible (56%). Further displacement was expected by 94% of assessed settlements.

Amongst all assessed settlements, it was reported that access to medication, disruption to child wellbeing, disruption to transportation and/or fuel supply were concerns affecting everyday life (see table on Page 3). It appears that in addition to Kharkiv and Mariupol, both of which have received wide international media attention, settlements with elevated need of assistance may include Izium (Kharkivska oblast); and Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhanska oblast) where needs were widely reported across the areas investigated in the RNA.

Night-light analysis (pages 4 - 6) suggests the profound affect the escalation has had on everyday living in the eastern region. Further investigation in the form of damage analyses appears to be needed for the settlements of Izium and settlements in Luhanska.