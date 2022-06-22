Rapid Needs Assessment: Explosive Ordnance Risk Education - Ukraine, May 2022 [EN/UK]

Creating and conducting the needs assessment
Creation of Questionnaire
Development and coordination of 14 questions with answers and visual component of the questionnaire
Promotion
Creating visuals of individual audiences for each geographic focus on Google and Facebook throughout April and May 2022
Daily monitoring
Daily data evaluation and adjustment depending on the results
Assessment respondents
Total number of filled in questionnaires was 1,924; of these, 1,571 questionnaires were geographically relevant (see below)
Key focus on regional centres, including 10 km of their perimeter
Most conflict-affected oblasts of Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr
Audiences of Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts, and Mariupol were inaccessible online
Both genders from 12 to 65+ years old
Duration: April to May 2022