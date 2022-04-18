Rapid Needs Assessment – Chernivtsi, Ukraine April 6-9th, 2022

The third in a series of World Vision Rapid Needs Assessments for our Ukraine Crisis Response was conducted in Chernivtsi, Ukraine between April 6-9. This survey was conducted in person with 185 displaced families. We also conducted five focus group discussions and three key informant interviews.

Unlike refugee families in Romania who were interviewed in prior needs assessments, most families who have fled the conflict to come to Chernivtsi have come all together, including the adult male of the household. 66% of respondents were adult males in Chernivtsi, compared to much lower (10-13%) in Romania, where the vast majority of families were forced to leave at least one adult male behind. 85% of families interviewed in Chernivtsi have no plans of leaving Ukraine.

This needs assessment included a series of questions on children's education and mental health. Parents and caregivers highlighted significant stressors and needs for children. Over 80% of parents reported that their children had expressed concerns or worries, including 85% who feel stressed or anxious, 52% who feel unsafe or insecure, and 32% who are worried about loved ones back home.