Rapid gender analysis of Ukraine: Secondary data review (29 March 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Since 24 February 2022, and the invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine, there have been devastating effects in the country, including massive civilian displacement and casualties. As of 25 March, 3.7 million refugees have already fled Ukraine, and the number of internally displaced people has reached 10.2 million.1 Of those who have fled the country, 90 per cent are women and children,2 while men aged 18–60 are required to stay behind. Twelve million people are projected to need urgent humanitarian assistance. 3

This Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) seeks to draw attention to the gender dynamics in the war in Ukraine—both preexisting and emerging—and draws out recommendations for humanitarian leadership, actors and donors to ensure consideration of the gendered dimensions of risk, vulnerability and capabilities in response and preparedness to this crisis. This RGA is a progressive publication based on secondary data resources—both pre-crisis information as well as information that has been released after 24 February.

Resources comprise of English, Ukrainian and Russian language sources across humanitarian information sources and media as well as being informed through anecdotal discussions with UN Women partners. The secondary data review was conducted between 14 and 22 March 2022.4 This RGA builds upon the RGA Ukraine Brief 5 developed by CARE International during the first week of the crisis and will be followed by another publication that will include an analysis of both primary and secondary data.

Findings at a glance 1) The war is impacting women and men in different ways and is exacerbating pre-existing inequalities. Women from groups in vulnerable situations are being left behind and disproportionately affected by disruptions caused by war.

2) Women and men are largely taking on different roles in the context of war. While women and women’s organizations are playing a crucial role in the humanitarian crisis, they are largely absent from decision-making at the local and national level, as well as in the current negotiation process between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

3) Unemployment rates among all categories of the population will likely increase and continue pushing women into the unprotected informal sectors of the economy.

4) Women and men face diverse challenges in accessing the services and resources they need, including:

• The lack of safe and accessible accommodation

• Severe shortages of food, water and energy supplies

• Barriers to accessing cash and financial and social support

• Acute disruptions to health services, including access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH), with various groups needing access to specialized medication and treatment

• Disruptions to education, impacting children, young people and their caregivers

• The lack of civil status documentation, which can limit access to humanitarian assistance

• Limited access to information, especially as the Internet and electricity have been unreliable or disrupted in the worst-affected areas 5) There are many emerging protection concerns, such as increased risks for gender-based violence (GBV), which disproportionality affect women and girls, especially those from vulnerable groups. This especially includes:

• Safety concerns relating to GBV, conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) and trafficking

• The increased need for mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS)

6) The displacement and refugee flow is largely gendered, with women facing many challenges at the border and some groups of people, including women, men, boys and girls with disabilities, being unable to leave the country.

7) Women activists, civil society actors, journalists and human rights defenders are facing increased risks to their safety and security, including increased risks of abductions and persecution.