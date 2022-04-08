Rapid Capacity Needs Assessment: Report of Oblast Military Administrations

Introduction and Background

After weeks of heightened tensions and escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine, on the 24th of February, Russian troops entered the country and started a military offensive targeting the eastern, southern, and northern oblasts of Ukraine primarily. According to the estimates of international humanitarian organisations, the conflict displaced more than ten million people, the majority of whom are displaced within Ukraine from affected eastern and northern (including Kyiv) oblasts of Ukraine. In addition to the displaced population, humanitarian organisations estimate about twelve million people in need of immediate humanitarian aid, including food, shelter, continued and safe access to medical and education services, and psychological support.

The ultimate responsibility for the provision of relief to the population impacted by a humanitarian crisis rests with the Government that controls the affected territory. This also recognizes the capacity of the national, regional, and local authorities and services, as well as efforts made to alleviate needs and enhance the rights of the conflict-affected population under Government leadership prior to the military offensive. The Humanitarian Hubs (HH) established and operating under all 24 Oblasts Military Administrations (OMA)2 have been entitled to coordinate the collection and distribution of humanitarian assistance and response to other humanitarian needs caused by the consequences of the conflict escalation. The regional and local authority capacities to ensure coordination and delivery of services are overstretched, due to the high influx of new internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the east, north and southern parts of Ukraine. The disruption of essential services and significant infrastructure and economic losses are not only exacerbating the pre-existing humanitarian situation but also generating critical new humanitarian needs that must be addressed urgently. It is noteworthy that up to 80% of Oblast Military Administrations have no knowledge and prior experience in responding to humanitarian crises and displacement-prone needs.

This report focuses on the results of the rapid capacity needs assessment of OMAs that are on the front-line providing aid to affected people. Based on the qualitative data collected from officials working in thirteen oblasts of Ukraine, this report presents the findings on the capacity needs of OMAs and local authorities in IDP registration, humanitarian response and coordination with the Government of Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) Agencies and non-governmental humanitarian organisations, capacity gaps and relevant support needs of Humanitarian Hubs. The findings and results of the assessment will help the humanitarian community design rapid capacity building and technical assistance interventions to increase the efficiency of local actors’ humanitarian response at the regional level.