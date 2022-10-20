Rapid Assessment of the War’s Impact on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Ukraine [EN/UK]

The “Rapid Assessment of the War’s Impact on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Ukraine” focuses on the current status of MSME business activity across different regions and industries, on critical challenges and issues caused by the war and on significant changes that have occurred compared to the pre-war period. It also aims to identify support available to MSMEs from various stakeholders, such as the government, local authorities, donor organizations and the private sector.

This rapid assessment is based on a thorough analysis of a wide range of secondary data collected by substantive desk research. The report summarizes the key findings from the assessment and presents observations about possible actions in response to challenges currently faced by MSMEs in Ukraine. It aims to provide a snapshot of the current consequences of the war on the MSME sector.

This publication was created under the Swiss-Ukrainian Project “Strengthening MSME Business Membership Organizations in Ukraine,” implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and with the support of Switzerland.