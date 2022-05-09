Rapid Assessment of a Selection of Transit Centres on the South-Eastern Poland-Ukraine Border, Version: 29 April 2022

1. Executive summary

Since the recent escalation of the conflict in Ukraine (24 February 2022), neighbouring countries have seen the massive displacement of over five million refugees - mostly women, children, and the elderly.

Local government, organisations, volunteers, and communities continue to support people fleeing the conflict, but the resources to continue are becoming strained.

Poland is receiving most of the refugees from Ukraine; currently over three million refugees have entered Poland (UNHCR, 29 April). It is estimated that 50% have moved on to other parts of Europe, but a large caseload of refugees will stay in Poland due to the proximity to Ukraine, existing Ukrainian community (more than one million were already in Poland) and possibilities to connect with family members who are still in Ukraine, or until they can eventually return home. Moreover, a significant number of Ukrainian refugees are staying near the border to be close to friends, family, and property, or because of a lack of options/plans for relocating elsewhere.

The main findings and recommendations in this report are based on NRC’s visits to border areas in April 2022. The commendable response at the border points and transit sites is being led by local municipalities and volunteers, however, these networks and resources are becoming strained and additional support is required to ensure these sites meet and maintain protection and safeguarding standards. NRC’s findings echo those in recent assessments by other actors, namely, the need to strengthen service provision and capacities of sites to be protection sensitive. However, the findings in this report place greater emphasis on strengthening protection and other services in transit sites close to and on main border crossings, to reach and respond to the greatest number of refugees.

Key findings

• Not all refugees who cross the border pass through the transit sites and reception centres where services are available

• Medyka border crossing has the highest number of refugees in transit but the least developed infrastructure

• Provision of information on access to services, legal information and counselling, and capacities for safe identification and referral are limited at border points and transit sites