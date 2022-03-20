Ukraine
Questions & Answers on Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) for Ukraine
How authorities and aid workers can support emergency EORE and other explosive weapons related risk education
Last updated: 20 March 2022
This Q&A has been produced by the EORE Advisory Group – a global group of over a dozen UN agencies, international organisations and international NGOs. It is intended to provide guidance on explosive ordnance risk education (EORE) for organisations responding to the current crisis in Ukraine. Although this guidance note was made with the Ukraine crisis in mind, partners may find the information below useful when responding in other emergencies.
Quick Start
If you are an organisation delivering or thinking about delivering EORE, start with the sections on “Basics of Emergency EORE” and “Coordinating with Others”. It is then recommended to familiarise yourself with the rest of the content.
If you are another humanitarian actor in Ukraine, see especially the questions and responses that are highlighted in yellow. This includes information on staff safety and ways to support EORE efforts.
If you are a journalist, read about how to report safely and responsibly from/on Ukraine.