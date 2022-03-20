Questions & Answers on Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) for Ukraine

How authorities and aid workers can support emergency EORE and other explosive weapons related risk education

Last updated: 20 March 2022

This Q&A has been produced by the EORE Advisory Group – a global group of over a dozen UN agencies, international organisations and international NGOs. It is intended to provide guidance on explosive ordnance risk education (EORE) for organisations responding to the current crisis in Ukraine. Although this guidance note was made with the Ukraine crisis in mind, partners may find the information below useful when responding in other emergencies.

Quick Start