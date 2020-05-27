Qatar sent almost 9 tons of personal protection equipment for Ukrainian medics

On May 26, 2020, a special flight of «Qatar Airways» delivered humanitarian medical aid from the State of Qatar to Boryspil Airport to support Ukraine in the fight against COVID-19.

The cargo contains around 9 tons of PPE: surgical masks, goggles, masks, medical gowns, gloves, coveralls and face shields.

This humanitarian aid is a result of agreements reached between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba together with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyiv Hadi Al-Hajri accepted the humanitarian cargo at the airport.

“Ukraine highly appreciates the decision of the Amir of Qatar and will always remember this demonstration of friendship. Our bilateral relations have great potential, and we are determined to ensure their further development,” Dmytro Kuleba noted.

Background

Agreements on Qatari humanitarian aid to Ukraine were reached during the phone conversations between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, held on May 6, 2020, and between Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, held on May 7, 2020.

With the assistance of the Qatari partners during the last two months since the suspension of regular flights between Ukraine and Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 special flights of the Ukrainian air carrier “SkyUp” were arranged in order to evacuate Ukrainian citizens. As a result, around 800 our compatriots returned home from Qatar and from the most remote places of the world via Doha.