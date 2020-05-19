Public Health Centre introduces new tools for COVID-19 data collection and analysis, with UNICEF support

Experts from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine have supported the Public Health Centre (PHC) to improve its information collection tools and introduce new ones to better analyse data on COVID-19. This will enable better visualization of information about the situation and modelling of possible scenarios.

Currently, statistics on COVID-19 cases are collected and updated at 9.30 every morning on a dashboard available on the official website of the PHC. The dashboard provides information on laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of people who have recovered and died during the entire crisis and in the last day. The interactive map presents statistics for every region, while additional components of the dashboard show the number of cases disaggregated by gender and age group. A mobile version of the dashboard is already available to users as well.

In addition, the PHC has introduced a new approach to analysis of calls to the COVID-19 hotline (0 800 505 840). By collecting and systematizing the questions that hotline operators are asked most frequently, the PHC and its partners can better understand the current information needs of the population and develop communication materials to address them.

“It is important to note that the Public Health Centre is the only primary source of information on COVID-19 cases in Ukraine today,” said Ihor Kuzin, acting Director of the PHC.

“UNICEF’s international experience has proven that data systematization and analysis are essential for effectively responding to any crisis, especially in public health. The development of systems that collect, collate and analyse COVID-19 statistics is a critical achievement, but their true value will depend on how regularly these data inform the making of important decisions,” highlighted Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

The improvement of the systems also became possible thanks to support from the Ukrainian IT industry. SoftServe, an IT consulting and digital technology company, has provided the PHC with new software that can accelerate data processing and apply methods that increase the quality of this data.

“SoftServe has in-depth expertise in Data Engineering and Big Data, so our team was happy to help UNICEF and the Public Health Centre to deploy a cloud solution to implement effective data collection and analysis mechanisms,” stated Taras Bachynskyi, Director of Big Data and Analytics at SoftServe.

Thanks to the financial support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), UNICEF, REACH and PHC are currently developing analytical dashboards and online maps that enable detailed statistical multifactor and geospatial data analysis of COVID-19 statistics on different levels, from the national level to the level of specific settlements. In addition, forecasting models are being implemented that will enable analysis of the pressure on the healthcare facilities and their needs resulting from different scenarios.

Media Contacts

Nina Sorokopud

Chief of Communication

UNICEF in Ukraine

Tel: +380503882951

Email: nsorokopud@unicef.org