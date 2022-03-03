Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 28 February - 1 March 2022

Protection of Civilians

• The protection situation in Ukraine is extremely volatile following the military offensive across the country. Between 24 February-01 March, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 688 civilian casualties in Ukraine, 44% of which took place in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At least 180 killed (26 men, 21 women, 4 boys, 3 girls, as well as 6 children and 120 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 508 injured (37 men, 29 women, 7 girls, 2 boys, as well as 19 children and 414 adults whose sex is yet unknown). Figures are believed to be higher, especially in Government controlled areas, albeit figures are difficult to corraborate, due to ongoing hostilities across the county. Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery, MLRS, and air strikes.

•As heavy fighting continues across the country, reports of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure increase and are of grave concern.