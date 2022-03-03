Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 25 February - 1 March 2022

Protection of Civilians

• The protection situation in Ukraine is extremely volatile following the military offensive across the country. Between 24 February-01 March, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 688 civilian casualties in Ukraine, 44% of which took place in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At least 180 killed (26 men, 21 women, 4 boys, 3 girls, as well as 6 children and 120 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 508 injured (37 men, 29 women, 7 girls, 2 boys, as well as 19 children and 414 adults whose sex is yet unknown). Figures are believed to be higher, especially in Government controlled areas, albeit figures are difficult to corraborate, due to ongoing hostilities across the county. Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery, MLRS, and air strikes.

• As heavy fighting continues across the country, reports of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure increase and are of grave concern.

Forced Displacement

•The military offensive has triggered massive displacement within and outside the country, adding to the already existing 850,000 IDPs within Ukraine. Based on a triangulation of data available at open sources, the Protection Cluster estimates that at least 1 million persons have been newly displaced inside Ukraine. It is projected that over the next few months, over 6.7M people may become internally displaced.

• It is estimated that 12 M people living in affected areas are stranded, or unwilling or unable to leave due to the military action and heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation. Establishing safe pathways for their evacuation and relocation is an urgent priority to protect their lives.

•According to UNHCR, as of 2 March 2022, around 875,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries due to the impact of the military offensive. UNHCR estimates the escalation could drive 4 million refugees.

Protection Monitoring – Main Profiles, Protection Risks, Needs, and Access to Assistance

• In the first 24 hours since the Protection Cluster launched its Protection Monitoring Tool for Emergency, preliminary data collected by partners show over 53,000 new IDP arrivals in seven Oblasts, mostly in the Western region, but also at a smaller extent in Kyiv and central regions. The majority of new IDPs come from Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipro Oblasts, but also from Zaporizhya, Sumy, Chernihivi and Kyiv. At least 30% of the new IDP arrivals indicated the intention to continue moving further away to other locations.

• Most vulnerable profiles among IDPs identified so far include children, women and girls at risk, persons with disabilities and older people. Main reported protection risks to which the population is currently exposed include primarily family separation due to displacement as a result of the military action hostilities, exposure to shelling and restrictions on freedom of movement. Lack of access to education and lack of access to State Social Services were also reported, especially in areas still affected by active hostilities.

• Persons living with disabilities, including children, are reportedly facing increased horrendous conditions. Partners members of the Cluster’s Technical Working Group on Age and Disability report that shelters in Kyiv are inaccessible, resulting in persons with disabilities being forced to stay home without access to information, awaiting a safer option. Persons with disabilities living in institutions, already segregated from their communities, are at heightened risk of abandonment, given that staff themselves have had to evacuate with their families.

•All monitored locationsreported that accessto social and administrative services(provided by authorities) is still available, while the primary type of shelter being used by IDPs is private accommodation (rental and with families/friends). The most reported pressing needs include lack of access to transportation and lack of access to medicines and emergency healthcare

• The most pressing protection need raised by the authorities is for support to evacuate vulnerable population groupsliving in areas highly affected by the military offensive, including women at risk, children, older people, and people with disabilities.

•Access to fuel is reportedly scarce, particularly in southern, central and eastern regions, which delays delivery of assistance and limits authorities’ and partners’ capacities to access and/or evacuate affected population. Power outages, unstable telecommunications in certain locations are also limiting people’s access to hotlines and information. In locations along the contact line and severely affected by military hostilities, non-operational banking services limit partner’s capacity to provide cash-based interventions.

• For those already evacuated or displaced, support to scale-up reception capacities in places of arrivals of IDPs is another urgent need, including the possibility of provision of essential protection services such as psycho-social support and individual counselling.