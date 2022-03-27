Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 17-26 March 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Protection of Civilians

● As of 25 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,909 civilian casualties in Ukraine (1,119 killed and 1,790 injured). OHCHR’s figures do not yet include civilian casualties in the most heavily affected areas (Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium, Sievierodonetsk, Rubizhne, Trostyanets) due to limited humanitarian access for verification and corroboration.

● Main areas of conflict continue to be in the northeast, southeast, and eastern parts of the country, particularly Kyiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Private houses, multistory building, and medical facilities had been destroyed on a massive scale. OHCHR highlighted that the extent of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian objects showed that the principles of distinction and proportionality were not respected.

● The intensity of the fighting, and notably the indiscriminate airstrikes hitting civilians and private and communal infrastructure, continues to trigger fear and large-scale displacement inside Ukraine and to neighboring countries. On 24 March, an office of Nova Poshta was attacked by shelling while distributing humanitarian aid to residents of Kharkiv, resulting in six civilians dead and 15 wounded (Kharkiv Regional Military Administration).

● According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), at least 651 houses were destroyed and 3,780 damaged – however, figures are considered to be much higher, as the latter only include buildings accessible for the SESU.