Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 10-16 March 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Protection of Civilians

From 24 February to 16 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,032 civilian casualties in the country: (780 killed and 1,252 injured) as a result of the military offensive. The confirmed numbers of civilian deaths (780) in the first 3 weeks is already more than double the total number of deaths in the past six years of conflict (355). OHCHR’s figures do not yet include civilian casualties in the most heavily affected areas (Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium) due to limited humanitarian access for corroboration. According to Mariupol authorities, the number of civilian casualties in the city alone reached 20,000 people.

Main areas of conflict continue to be in the northeast, southeast, and eastern parts of the country. Clashes and bombardments continue in Kyiv,

Luhansk, Donetsk, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

The number of airstrikes affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure has significantly increased, endangering the lives of civilians as well as humanitarian personnel operating in conflict areas. As a result of attacks on water infrastructure in Donetsk region, 2.2 million people received water by schedule, while 650,000 people are cut off water supply.

Attacks against airports and military facilities took place in two of the largest IDP receiving Oblasts - Ivano-Frankivska and Lvivska – in which at least 35 people lost their lives, and over 135 were wounded. Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration reported that Volnovakha was completely destroyed.

Since the beginning of the military offensive, 43 incidents of attacks on health care have been documented via the WHO's Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA) – including health care facilities damaged or destroyed and ambulances hit, affecting access to and availability of health services.

Humanitarian corridors with satisfactory security guarantees for the safe evacuation of civilians continue to be the most pressing and urgent need inside Ukraine. Civilians are reportedly trapped in Eastern and Northern regions, including towns surrounding Kyiv (Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Makariv, and Vorzel). Recent attempts to evacuate civilians were targeted by shelling, putting civilians in danger. The most recent attack on evacuations was reported on 16 March, where a convoy of cars evacuating civilians from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia was attacked, reportedly killing and injuring civilians, including children. Attempts to evacuate civilians in Sumy, Irpin, Bucha and Makariv were cancelled or impacted by constant shelling or military attacks on civilian vehicles. A convoy on route from Zapozhzhia to Mariupol was shelled preventing urgently needed relief supplies from reaching people in desperate need of food, water and medicines.