Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 06-09 March 2022

Protection of Civilians

● From 24 February to 9 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,506 civilian casualties in the country: 549 killed and 957 injured, as a result of the Russian military offensive in eastern, northern, and southern regions of Ukraine - 40% of them in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The confirmed numbers of civilian deaths (549) in the first 12 days is already higher than the total number of deaths in the past six years of conflict (355). OHCHR estimates that the real figures are considerably higher due to delays in receiving information from conflict-affected locations.

● With the escalation of intense clashes, and direct shelling of infrastructures, mine/ERW related incidents pose alarming two-folded threats to civilians, for the ones who decided to stay in their homes hiding and for those fleeing the conflict.

● Civilian infrastructure and civilian housing across the country continue to be attacked by heavy missiles and airstrikes in breach of International Humanitarian Law. According to the Government of Ukraine, relentless shelling across the country has damaged or destroyed more than 210 schools, 34 hospitals, and more than 1,500 residential buildings.

● Kyiv region (Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Ivankiv), Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kramatorsk, continue to experience heavy shelling, with reported power and water cuts. The safe passage of civilians out of hardest-hit areas and safe delivery of humanitarian supplies into those areas was not agreed upon and residents are now facing critical risks due to lack of access to life-saving humanitarian relief, including water, food, and medical supplies.

● The volatile security in eastern, southern and central areas continue to pose risks to civilians and humanitarian actors alike. All humanitarian actors need rapid, safe, unhindered access to conflict-affected areas.

Forced Displacement Trends

● Forced displacement continues to grow exponentially and 1.85 million persons are estimated to be already internally displaced in Ukraine. Zakarpatska, Lvivska, Chernivetska, Vinnytska, Odeska, Ivano-Frankivska are oblasts with the highest concentration of IDPs followed by smaller concentration of IDPs in the central oblasts of Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka, and Poltavska.

● The estimated number of people stranded in affected areas or unwilling or unable to leave due to military action has now risen to 12.65 million people. Heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation are additional barriers to their safe movement.

● Humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians have still not been secured by both parties, and continue to be the most pressing and urgent need inside Ukraine. The ICRC remains in dialogue with parties to establish humanitarian corridors for the safe passage of civilians, with satisfactory security guarantees. The UN inside Ukraine continues to call for safe passage for all civilians fleeing, and for humanitarian aid to get in; and is actively working with all parties on a humanitarian notification system – as the UN does with neutrally and impartially in all such crises.

● During the reporting period, evacuations of civilians organized by local authorities took place from the northern city of Sumy and Irpin near Kyiv. Evacuees from Sumy, mostly women and children, and third-country nationals reportedly headed to Poltavska.

● Lviv Service for children's affairs supported evacuation of 371 children from institutions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Khmelnytsk regions. Children were evacuated together with their official representatives (adoptive and foster parents), as well as staff members of the institutions. A major concern is the evacuation of children without the corresponding coordination with authorities or accompaniment of adults, increasing the risk of family separation and human trafficking. The Protection Cluster, jointly with the Child Protection AoR, is developing guidance on protection standards for safe passage and evacuation of civilians, including children.

● Based on the interviews with the key informants across the country, IMPACT Initiatives has mapped the major displacement routes from the most conflict-affected areas (see the map below):