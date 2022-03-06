Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 02-05 March 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Protection of Civilians

From 24th February to 04th March, OHCHR recorded 1,058 civilian casualties (351 died and 707 injured) resulting from the Russian military offensive to Ukraine, in eastern, southern, and northern regions of the country - 45% of them in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The total number of civilians, who died since the escalation of the hostilities on 24 February 2022 (351) is 39% higher than the total number of civilian deaths recorded by OHCHR from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021 (253).

Casualties from explosive weapon use (ground and air-launched) were recorded in areas affected by active hostilities, and are reportedly high in Kharkiv, Kyiv,

Donetsk, and Zhytomyr.

In areas under heavy shelling in the Eastern part of the country, almost all older persons reported unwillingness to be evacuated from their homes.