Ukraine
Protection Cluster: Ukraine Crisis Protection Snapshot: 02-05 March 2022
Attachments
OPERATIONAL CONTEXT
Protection of Civilians
From 24th February to 04th March, OHCHR recorded 1,058 civilian casualties (351 died and 707 injured) resulting from the Russian military offensive to Ukraine, in eastern, southern, and northern regions of the country - 45% of them in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The total number of civilians, who died since the escalation of the hostilities on 24 February 2022 (351) is 39% higher than the total number of civilian deaths recorded by OHCHR from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021 (253).
Casualties from explosive weapon use (ground and air-launched) were recorded in areas affected by active hostilities, and are reportedly high in Kharkiv, Kyiv,
Donetsk, and Zhytomyr.
In areas under heavy shelling in the Eastern part of the country, almost all older persons reported unwillingness to be evacuated from their homes.
Civilian infrastructure and civilian housing across the country continue to be attacked by heavy missiles and airstrikes in breach of the International Humanitarian Law. The humanitarian situation in the range of the settlements located along the contact line dramatically deteriorated - regional authorities report outages of electricity, water supply, and heating. The settlement Schastia was 80% destroyed as a result of hostilities. On 4 March, the Russian military troops shelled and later occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar city, which resulted in the ignition of the premises nearby. This event puts at risk the lives and health of millions of people, living in Ukraine and neighboring countries.