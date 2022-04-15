Protection Cluster: Recommendation Note on Humanitarian Evacuations of Civilians in Ukraine, April 2022

KEY CONCERNS

Security situation at the time of evacuation: The safety of these routes has not been at all times guaranteed and respected by the Russian forces, with many reported incidents of shelling and indiscriminate attacks against civilians trying to leave affected areas.

Lack of adherence with government procedures by civil society organisations involved in evacuation of civilians, posing serious protection risks, including loss of life and family separation.

Coordination issue: evacuation by multiple actors without joint or agreed procedures; lack of information on existing mechanisms for identification and referral of persons in need of evacuation; lack of information on reception capacity in receiving areas.

Evacuation of children from institutions by unknown organisations increasing risks of exploitation, abuse, trafficking and family separation.

BACKGROUND

Since 24 February, thousands of civilians in Ukraine have been living under unlawful bombardment, with over 11 million people forcibly displaced internally and across international borders.

While some civilians were able to flee insecure areas using their own means, it is estimated that at least 13 million people are either severely impacted or still stranded in affected areas, unwilling or unable to leave due to military action, heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, land contamination, as well as lack of means to move safely elsewhere.

In situations of armed conflict, the State is responsible for the safety of its citizens and those within its territory; it is therefore their primary responsibility to conduct evacuations if necessary.

Humanitarian actors, however, in cooperation with States, have exceptionally resorted to emergency evacuations or transfers in extreme circumstances, when there was no other way to provide urgent assistance or protection to respond to severe threats to life and security.

In Ukraine, many civilians in hostility-prone and conflict areas are reaching out to civil society and NGOs requesting assistance to leave besieged areas and areas under immediate threats. While humanitarian evacuations1 should always be used as a measure of last resort, to be pursued only in exceptional circumstances when all other options have been exhausted, they are deemed necessary in many areas within Ukraine to save civilian lives.

While the United Nations and the ICRC continue to urge both parties to take practical steps to limit civilian suffering and respect International Humanitarian Law (IHL), attempts to establish humanitarian corridors with satisfactory security guarantees for the safe evacuation of civilians continue to be hindered by ongoing hostilities.

In the current context, it is observed that evacuations in Ukraine have been undertaken both under the leadership of Ukrainian authorities2 and spontaneously by civil society organizations or volunteers, including internal relocations of children and persons with disabilities living in institutions. Evacuations of vulnerable groups within and outside Ukraine without adherence with government procedures or coordination with the Ukrainian authorities are also reported.

Experience has shown that poorly planned humanitarian evacuations may result in a failure to protect, exposing individuals to a range of unintended risks, including family separation, human trafficking and even loss of life. Human rights such as the right to seek safety within and outside of one’s borders; to be protected from arbitrary displacement; and the freedom to choose one’s place of residence should be carefully considered when planning or executing humanitarian evacuations as they can violate the rights of evacuated civilians and should continue to be strictly applied as a measure of last resort.

Therefore, the present Recommendation Note on Humanitarian Evacuations of Civilians in Ukraine builds on existing international guidance,3 lessons learned and previous recommendations issued by the Protection Cluster in Ukraine. The note intends to provide protection actors currently engaged in the humanitarian response with the guiding principles, minimum standards and parameters to follow prior, during and after engaging in humanitarian evacuations.