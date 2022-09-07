Protection Cluster Guidance - UHF 1st 2022 Standard Allocation

1. The Allocation Paper

HOW MUCH:

• Envelope 1: 50 million USD to address urgent priority gaps in the humanitarian response as defined in the revised Flash Appeal; Deadline Envelope 1: Thursday 15 September 2022, 1:00 PM (Kyiv/ Lviv time)

• Envelope 2: 20 million USD to enable actors to partner with national and local partners including women’s organizations, especially small civil society organizations (CSOs), Community-based organizations (CBOs) and volunteer groups to continue to provide humanitarian assistance. Deadline Envelope 2: Thursday 29 September 2022, 1:00 PM – (Kyiv/Lviv time)

WHO CAN APPLY:

• Only current UHF-eligible partners featured in Annex 1 can apply for direct funding, while non-assessed partners may be sub-implementing partners in submissions led by an eligible partner.

• Partners whose capacity assessment was fast-tracked may receive their first UHF grant without full capacity assessment, while fast-tracked partners that have received a UHF grant must complete the full capacity assessment process before receiving the second UHF grant.

• Partners with unapproved due diligence or other compliance issues are not eligible to apply for this allocation. Proposals from these partners will not make it to the Strategic Review (SR) stage and will be rejected.