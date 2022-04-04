Proposal for a Council Recommendation on the conversion of hryvnia banknotes into the currency of host Member States for the benefit of persons fleeing the war in Ukraine

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

CONTEXT OF THE PROPOSAL

• Reasons for and objectives of the proposal

In response to the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the European Council, in its conclusions issued the same day, condemned the Russian Federation’s (hereafter Russia) unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms, underlining the gross violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter and the risk to European and global security and stability.

The Union has shown and will continue to show its resolute support to Ukraine and its citizens, faced with an unprecedented act of aggression by Russia. This proposal forms part of the Union’s response to people fleeing as a result of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 4 million people have arrived in the Union in the space of just a few weeks. Both the scale and the speed of arrivals are unprecedented.

These numbers are expected to increase.

Council implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 established the existence of a mass influx into the Union of displaced persons who have had to leave Ukraine as a consequence of an armed conflict, and introduced temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine.

Displaced persons enjoying temporary protection or adequate protection under national law, in accordance with Directive 2001/55/EC2 and Council implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 have urgent liquidity needs to cover essential expenses. Many of them have arrived with hryvnia banknotes, but face extreme difficulties in converting such notes into the currency of the host Member State. The National Bank of Ukraine has suspended the exchange of hryvnia banknotes into foreign cash in order to protect Ukraine’s limited foreign exchange reserves. The extreme uncertainty around what a future exchange rate between the host Member State currency and hryvnia may be de facto prevents credit institutions accepting the exchange of hryvnia banknotes even at a discount.

Member States have made considerable efforts to put in place humanitarian assistance to those fleeing Ukraine. A number of Member States have looked to complement such efforts via initiatives to facilitate the exchange of hryvnia banknotes into host Member State currency in order to support displaced persons from Ukraine in meeting their needs, in particular as they travel across the Union.

The objective of this proposal is to promote a coordinated approach for potential national schemes with a view to offering the displaced persons from Ukraine the same conditions for converting their hryvnia banknotes into local currency independently of the Member State that hosts them.