Profiling of IDP situation in Luhansk Region, Ukraine - Data-driven approach to durable solutions [EN/UK]

Executive Summary

The Luhansk State Regional Administration and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) jointly decided to improve the understanding of future intentions and plans of IDPs, obstacles faced in pursuing durable solutions, as well as vulnerabilities and coping strategies with regard to housing, land and property, access to livelihoods, employment, and social services. The Joint IDP Profiling Service (JIPS) was requested to provide technical support in the development of methodology and relevant tools.

The profiling was in part motivated by the lack of reliable data on the numbers and conditions of IDPs in the region and the ongoing discrepancy between official IDP statistics and the need to ensure data-driven, evidence-based decision making. The profiling was launched in 2019 and lasted through summer 2020 with the data collection having concluded before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemics.

The profiling was conducted in five urban locations in Luhansk region: Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Starobilsk, Rubizhne and Kreminna. The collected data paint a profile of urban IDPs in Luhansk region as predominantly work-aged IDP population mostly displaced from urban areas in the non-government controlled areas (NGCA), more likely females and university graduates with not-so-well paid full-time jobs, living in rented accommodation in small household units.

The profiling confirmed the generally known main challenges to durable solutions as adequate housing, be it return, repeated displacements or settlement in another part of the country.

The profiling also confirmed a clear correlation between the IDPs’ ability to cross to NGCA and their intention to stay in their present places of displacement, as well as between the lack of access to predictable housing and IDPs’ intention to leave their current areas.

A set of recommendations circles around two key topics, namely 1) the need for reliable data as a pre-requisite for relevant national, regional and sub-regional strategies and action plans, and 2) need for more structured inclusion of IDPs into designing and implementing relevant processes and initiatives. Without those, the various strategies and plans already set in motion are likely to remain mostly declarative.