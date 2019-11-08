Press Statement of Special Representative Sajdik with regard to the decision on the start of the withdrawal of forces and hardware in Petrivske

KYIV, 8 November 2019 – On behalf of the Trilateral Contact Group, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the TCG, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made today the following statement to the press:

“The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, agreed on the date and time of the start of the renewed withdrawal of forces and hardware from the disengagement area of Petrivske.

The withdrawal of forces and hardware will start on Saturday, 9 November 2019, at 12:00 Kyiv time.”

