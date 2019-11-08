08 Nov 2019

Press Statement of Special Representative Sajdik with regard to the decision on the start of the withdrawal of forces and hardware in Petrivske

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original

KYIV, 8 November 2019 – On behalf of the Trilateral Contact Group, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the TCG, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made today the following statement to the press:

“The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, agreed on the date and time of the start of the renewed withdrawal of forces and hardware from the disengagement area of Petrivske.

The withdrawal of forces and hardware will start on Saturday, 9 November 2019, at 12:00 Kyiv time.”

Contacts
Communication and Media Relations Section
OSCE Secretariat
Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592
press@osce.org

Katharina Kandt
Senior Adviser to the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship
Permanent Mission of the Slovak Republic to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna
Office: + 43 1 368 94 33 368
Mobile: + 43 660 11 44 059
Katharina.Kandt@mzv.sk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.