Press Statement by Special Representative Sajdik with regard to the completion of the withdrawal of forces and hardware in Zolote

KYIV, 4 November 2019 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made today the following statement to the press:

“I welcome the completion of the withdrawal of forces and hardware from the disengagement area of Zolote and the start of demining activities.

Encouraged by the progress in Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, I urge the sides to do everything necessary for re-launching the process of disengagement in the area of Petrivske as soon as possible.

I am convinced that the fulfillment of obligations foreseen in the Framework decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware will contribute to building confidence between the sides and to the peaceful solution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.”

