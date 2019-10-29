Press Statement of Special Representative Sajdik on the occasion of the renewal of disengagement of forces and hardware in Zolote

MINSK, 29 October 2019 – In the course of the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) ‎and its working groups in Minsk on 29 October 2019, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the TCG, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made the following statement to the press:

“Today, the sides have just renewed the disengagement of forces and hardware in Zolote. They launched the white and green signal flares confirming their readiness to proceed.

The sides today will continue their negotiations on the renewal of disengagement of forces and hardware in Petrivske.”

