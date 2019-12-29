Press Statement by Special Representative Sajdik following the exchange of detainees on 29 December 2019

KYIV, 29 December 2019 – Тhe Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made today the following statement:

"I sincerely welcome the mutual release and exchange of detainees today, pursuant to a common decision of the Trilateral Contract Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine, taken on 23 December 2019.

This is a very important step, which has been long awaited by both the detainees and their relatives and friends. Made on the eve of the New Year and Christmas celebrations, it has special symbolic resonance.

I want to express my deep appreciation for this joint achievement to all the members of the TCG as well as of the TCG Humanitarian working group, to the coordinator of the Humanitarian working group, Ambassador Toni Frisch, and his adviser Matthias Bosshard, as well as to my deputy, Rémi Duflot.

While highly evaluating today’s outcome, I call upon the sides to continue to apply all necessary efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine through the full and comprehensive implementation of the Minsk agreements, including by drawing on the recommendations of the Normandy Four.”

