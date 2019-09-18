18 Sep 2019

Press Statement of Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sajdik after meeting of Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 18 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

MINSK, 18 September 2019 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made the following statement to the press after the meeting of the TCG ‎and its working groups in Minsk on 18 September 2019:

“Like after our last meeting two weeks ago, I would like firstly to note the progress in the implementation of the TCG decision concerning the repair works on the bridge at Stanytsia Luhanska, where preparation for the restoration is successfully going on.

The current ceasefire agreed by the TCG, and in force as of 21 July 2019, is the most sustainable one since the beginning of the conflict. According to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, in recent days there have been several significant spikes in ceasefire violations. Therefore, I firmly remind the sides about their political responsibility and urge them to fully comply with their commitments.

Along with ceasefire and security issues, today the Security Working Group focused on the prospects of renewal of the disengagement of forces and hardware in Zolote and Petrivske. I hope that the sides will soon come to a consensus on this question, since in fact their positions are close to each other.

According to the Coordinator of the Security Working Group, Ambassador Yaşar Halit Çevik, the disengagement of forces and hardware, combined with broad mine action, is crucial for the civilian population.

The Humanitarian Working Group focused on the questions related to the exchange of detainees and the repair works of the bridge at Stanytsia Luhanska.

With the participation of ICRC representatives, the Economic Working Group, among other questions, paid particular attention to current water supply issues in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as pension payments.

The Political Working Group focused on the discussion of the ‘Steinmeier formula’ and its place in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section
OSCE Secretariat
Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592
press@osce.org
Katharina Kandt

Senior Adviser to the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship
Permanent Mission of the Slovak Republic to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna
Office: + 43 1 368 94 33 368
Mobile: + 43 660 11 44 059
Katharina.Kandt@mzv.sk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.