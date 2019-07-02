02 Jul 2019

Press Statement of Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sajdik after Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 2 July 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original

MINSK, 2 July 2019 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made the following statement to the press after the meeting of the TCG ‎and its working groups in Minsk on 2 July 2019:

“Last week we witnessed the process of disengagement of forces and hardware in the agreed zone at Stanytsia Luhanska.

Launched at noon of 26 June 2019, this process has become a welcome and important step.

It is a clear evidence that, if there is will, the agreements reached can be swiftly implemented. This inspires hope and optimism for our future work.

I would like to once again express my gratitude to the sides for their resolute steps. I was especially impressed by the personal presence of Leonid Kuchma at Stanytsia Luhanska in the course of the disengagement.

I also thank the staff of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and personally Chief Monitor Yaşar Halit Çevik and Deputy Chief Monitor Mark Etherington for the support and follow-up on this process.

At the same time, I am very concerned about recent increase in the number of ceasefire violations. I was shocked by media reports about the death of two military medics near Vodiane yesterday and the injury of two medical volunteers near Marinka today.

Now about our work. The Security working group, of course, concentrated on issues concerning the disengagement of forces and hardware at Stanytsia Luhanska.

As to the so-called "harvest ceasefire", the sides once again confirmed that recommitment was crucial and agreed to continue discussion on the issue at the next meeting.

Among other points on the agenda, the Economic working group paid particular attention to water supply issues in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on both sides of the contact line, specifically, to the financial situation of the ‘Voda Donbasa’ company.

The Humanitarian working group continued discussions related to the exchange of detainees.

The Political working group took forward its exchanges on its well-known agenda, namely the implementation of the ‘Steinmeier formula’, amnesty and the modalities of local elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section
OSCE Secretariat
Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592
press@osce.org
Katharina Kandt

Senior Adviser to the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship
Permanent Mission of the Slovak Republic to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna
Office: + 43 1 368 94 33 368
Mobile: + 43 660 11 44 059
Katharina.Kandt@mzv.sk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.