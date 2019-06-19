Press Statement of Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sajdik after Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 19 June 2019

MINSK, 19 June 2019 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made the following statement to the press after the meeting of the TCG ‎and its working groups in Minsk on 19 June 2019:

“Today, the participants of the TCG and its working groups continued to discuss the ideas elaborated at our previous meeting. As you understand, this work requires thorough preparation.

In particular, thisregards the disengagement of forces and hardware in the area of ​​Stanytsia Luhanska. The intention to launch it voiced by the sides in Minsk two weeks ago, has not yet been implemented. The reason for this was ceasefire violations. It is worth noting, however, that such violations occurred after the sides had expressed this intention. Before that, there had been no cease-fire violations for a fairly long while.

I have a feeling that the sides really want to disengage their forces and hardware from Stanytsia Luhanska. I sincerely hope that it will take place, but today I cannot predict the exact date.

A similar situation concerns the cessation of fire. Despite the sides’ clear interest in a so-called "harvest ceasefire", today, unfortunately, they could not yet reach a common understanding on the text of the joint statement.

This ceasefire, along with broad mine action, is crucial for civilians residing in the conflict area.

A ceasefire is also indispensable for children who have recently finished the school year. Children have the right to a vacation without fear.

These issues were today in the focus of Security working group, and work on them will be actively taken forward.

Among other issues on the agenda, the Economic working group paid particular attention to water supply issues in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on both sides of the contact line.

The Humanitarian working group continued discussions related to the exchange of detainees, search for missing persons, as well as the possibilities of improving the conditions of crossing the contact line via the checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Political working group exchanged views on its well-known agenda, namely the implementation of the ‘Steinmeier formula’, amnesty and the modalities of local elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section

OSCE Secretariat

Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592

press@osce.org

Katharina Kandt

Senior Adviser to the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship

Permanent Mission of the Slovak Republic to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna

Office: + 43 1 368 94 33 368

Mobile: + 43 660 11 44 059

Katharina.Kandt@mzv.sk