Press Statement of Special Representative of OSCE Chair in Ukraine and in the TCG Sajdik after Meeting of TCG and working groups on 17 July 2019

MINSK, 18 July 2019 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, made the following statement to the press after the meeting of the TCG ‎and its working groups in Minsk on 17 July 2019:

“Last Friday, 12 July 2019, the advisers to the Normandy Four leaders met in Paris. According to some representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian sides, further actions in the framework of the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group were discussed.

This meeting gave a significant impetus to today's sessions of the TCG and its Working Groups. I am also convinced that it will have a positive impact on our future work in general.

Before presenting the results of our today’s meetings, I would like to welcome the return of Mr Roman Bessmertnyi, the representative of Ukraine in the Political Working Group.

Now about the results of our work:

Today, the TCG agreed upon and endorsed the Statement on the recommitment to the ceasefire, starting from 21 July 2019 at 00 hrs. 01 min. (Kyiv time).

This is a very important achievement since, according to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, there has recently been an increase in both ceasefire violations and, unfortunately, the number of civilian casualties. This ceasefire is unlimited. The Statement contains a number of measures aimed to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Today, we not only agreed on the ceasefire, but also came to a common understanding on the repair works and operation of the bridge at Stanytsia Luhanska:

“In light of the agreement reached by the political advisers of the Normandy format, the Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, came to a common understanding on the following:

1) Within ten days, the sides shall inform the Working Group on Humanitarian Issues about their parts of the project to repair the bridge across the Siverskyi Donets river in the disengagement area at Stanytsia Luhanska (hereinafter “the bridge”);

2) The sides simultaneously launch the repair works of the bridge:

the Ukrainian side shall restore the collapsed span of the bridge; the CALR shall restore the road surface and the fences;

immediately before the start of the repair works, the sides shall dismantle the fortifications, synchronously and simultaneously, starting with the construction on the bridge.

3) The sides undertake not to use the bridge:

for military purposes;

for sabotage activities;

for political activities.

The bridge shall be used by the sides exclusively for civilian purposes.

4) If one of the sides carries out any works on the bridge, it undertakes to inform the other side or the Trilateral Contact Group, and, if necessary, coordinate its actions with the Trilateral Contact Group.”

Among other issues on the agenda, the Economic Working Group paid particular attention to the financial situation of the "Voda Donbasa" company. With the participation of ICRC experts and representatives, a number of issues related to the preparation for the international audit already agreed by the sides were considered.

The Humanitarian Working Group continued discussions related to the exchange of detainees.

Welcoming the positive spirit of the meeting of the advisors to the Normandy Four leaders, the Political Working Group took forward its exchanges on issues related to the implementation of the ‘Steinmeier formula’, amnesty and the modalities of local elections in CADR and CALR.”