Press Statement of Special Representative Kinnunen after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 22 December 2021

KYIV, 22 December 2021 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen, made the following statement to the press after the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing:

“In today’s meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, priority was given to the issue of security and, in particular, compliance with the ceasefire.

I was delighted that participants expressed their strong determination to fully adhere to the Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire agreement of 22 July 2020. This is of utmost significance for the people living on both sides of the contact line. It is also of particular importance, as the security situation along the contact line remains volatile with SMM recording about five times more ceasefire violations on average per day this month compared with the numbers recorded in December 2020.”

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section

OSCE Secretariat

Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592

press@osce.org

Tove Wennergren

Spokesperson

Task Force of the Swedish OSCE 2021 Chairpersonship

Office: +46 (0) 8 405 41 61

Mobile: +46 (0) 73 09 45 801

tove.wennergren@gov.se