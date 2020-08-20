Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the regular Meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 19 August 2020

KYIV, 20 August 2020 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing:

“The participants of today’s TCG meeting unanimously noted that the "Measures to strengthen the ceasefire" agreed upon by them four weeks ago, have been working successfully.

Since the entry into force of the “Measures” on 27 June 2020, the numbers of ceasefire violations have dropped to the lowest level ever recorded by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

The security situation in the conflict zone has improved significantly, which in turn has had a positive impact on the civilians’ daily life.

This proves once again that concrete results can be achieved provided there is political will.

I encourage the sides to continue making all necessary efforts to keep a sustainable and comprehensive ceasefire.

In addition to this topic, participants of the meeting of the Security Working Group were engaged in developing an updated demining plan. They came close to agreement upon twenty demining areas, including areas near the entry-exit crossing points. I call on the participants of the TCG meeting to sign and implement this agreement without further conditions. Let us not forget that this is a matter of human lives.

The Economic Working Group discussed current issues of water supplies in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, as well as environmental matters, focusing on the environmental condition of coal mines on both sides of the line of contact.

The discussions of the Humanitarian Working Group focused on the mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees. All those responsible shall demonstrate goodwill to reach an early agreement on this issue.

In addition, participants discussed in a constructive spirit the technical possibility of delivering humanitarian cargo in the Luhansk region across the line of contact.

The discussion of the Political Working Group was mainly devoted to the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine No. 795-IX "On the appointment of regular local elections in 2020". I regret that, for this reason, participants were unable to discuss the issues on the agenda, aimed at the implementation of the Minsk Agreements”.

