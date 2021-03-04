Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 03 March 2021

KYIV, 03 March 2021 — The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing:

"On Monday, a convoy with humanitarian aid intended for certain areas of Luhansk region of Ukraine crossed, for the first time, the contact line via the entry-exit crossing point (EECP) Shchastia. This is an encouraging step and good news for the civilian population.

I hope that delivery of humanitarian goods to certain areas of the Donetsk region of Ukraine will soon be resumed too.

Observations by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) indicate that the commitment to the ceasefire in the conflict zone and additional measures to strengthen it are overall respected.

According to the SMM, the average number of ceasefire violations last week was ten times lower than in February 2020. Achieving total silence however requires greater political will by the sides.

In addition, continued restrictions and impediments to the SMM's safe and secure access throughout Ukraine, as well as to the use of its technical means, prevent monitoring from being carried out effectively and in full.

All these issues were the subject of discussion in the Security Working Group.

Besides, its participants considered procedures related to the functioning of the co-ordination mechanism for responding to ceasefire violations. The requirement to notify the use of disciplinary actions for ceasefire violations, as confirmed by SMM, was emphasized.

The Political Working Group focused on issues related to the implementation of the tasking given by the TCG to develop a draft action plan in full compliance with the Minsk agreements.

The participants of the Humanitarian Working Group discussed outstanding issues that needs to be solved to allow the simultaneous opening and full operation of the new EECPs near Zolote and Shchastia of the Luhansk region.

The issue of mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees was also duly considered.

Political considerations should not prevail over humanitarian ones in the search for solutions to these issues.

Participants of the Economic Working Group discussed water supplies across the contact line in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

An extensive discussion on environmental issues took place, including the possibility of setting up an international expert group to assess independently the situation in flooded mines in the conflict zone."

