Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 17 February 2021

KYIV, 17 February 2021 — The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing:

"A few days ago, on February 12, six years elapsed from the signing of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which, together with the Minsk Protocol and the Minsk Memorandum, constitute the single political framework for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Participants of the TCG meetings pledge commitment to the Minsk agreements. Nevertheless, additional efforts and the political will of the sides are still required for their implementation.

Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire have contributed to a significant reduction of the kinetic activity in the conflict zone, although recently an increase in the number of ceasefire violations has been recorded. This was the subject of discussion at the meeting of the Security Working Group.

Participants in the Working Group also discussed conditions and procedures to agree on and carry out repair and reconstruction works at critical civilian infrastructure.

The Political Working Group addressed issues related to the implementation of the tasking given by the TCG to develop a draft action plan in full compliance with the Minsk agreements.

I call on the Working Group members to demonstrate political will for compromise and make mutual concessions to bring their positions closer.

The Humanitarian Working Group focused on removing obstacles to the opening and proper functioning of the entry-exit crossing points (EECPs) near Zolote and Shchastia of the Luhansk region.

I count on speedy solutions to outstanding issues, with a view to the simultaneous opening of both EECPs as soon as possible.

During the Working Group's discussions, issues of the mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees were also duly considered.

Participants in the Economic Working Group debated current questions of water supplies across the contact line as well as the provision of mobile communications by "Vodafone-Ukraine" in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine (CADLR).

A possible international inspection of the storage sites of radioactive materials in CADLR was also discussed."

