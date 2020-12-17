Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 16 December 2020

KYIV, 16 December 2020 — The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing:

"Today was this year's last regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group.

I would like to recall that the Normandy Four Summit was held in Paris in December last year. Let this be a call for action resolutely aimed at implementing the taskings given to the Trilateral Contact Group by the leaders of the Normandy Four.

According to the assessment of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), the ceasefire continues to be generally respected. However, in recent weeks there have also been alarming trends towards an increase in its violations.

Compliance with the ceasefire, including the functioning of the measures to strengthen the ceasefire that came into force on 27 July 2020, and of the co-ordination mechanism for responding to its violations, were the focus of the discussions in the Security Working Group.

Adherence to the ceasefire has had a positive impact on the lives of the civilian population in the conflict zone. However, the number of civilian casualties caused by mines and other explosive devices has increased compared to the previous year. In this regard, I consider it essential that the agreements that have been preliminary achieved in the field of security be finalized in the TCG, including those on the identification of new demining areas, without linking this to any political preconditions.

The Political Working Group discussed issues related to the implementation of the mandate given by the TCG to develop a draft action plan in full compliance with the Minsk agreements.

I look forward to the prolongation of the law "On Special Order of Local Self-Government in Certain Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions" by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to help productive discussions in the Working Group.

The Humanitarian Working Group discussed the conditions for the future operation of the entry-exit crossing points (EECPs) on the contact line near Zolote and Shchastia of the Luhansk region.

The deliberations also concerned issues of mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees as well as the search for missing persons.

The Economic Working Group focused on water supplies across the contact line and the payment of pensions to Ukrainian citizens residing in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Ukrainian side reported on the opening of a multifunctional service centre at EECP Novotroitske in the Donetsk region.

On the eve of the forthcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, I once again urge the sides to respect a sustainable ceasefire. As we continue our work in the TCG in the coming year 2021, I hope for mutual understanding, a constructive approach and the political will of the sides to achieve a peaceful conflict settlement."