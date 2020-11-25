Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 25 November 2020

KYIV, 25 November 2020 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing:

“According to the assessments of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the ceasefire continues to be generally respected.

However, two civilians have been recently wounded as a consequence of shelling in the conflict zone. This was the first such occurrence since 27 July 2020.

I urge the sides to do their utmost to respect the ceasefire.

These issues were in the focus of the Security Working Group's discussion on the overall situation in the conflict zone. In addition, the functioning of measures to strengthen the ceasefire and the coordination mechanism for responding to its violations were considered.

Owing to divergent views, the Political Working Group was unable to advance in developing a draft action plan in full compliance with the Minsk Agreements. Progress on this issue requires constructiveness and willingness to compromise.

The Humanitarian Working Group discussed the conditions for the future operation of the entry-exit crossing points (EECPs) on the line of contact near Zolote and Shchastia of the Luhansk region.

The deliberations also concerned the issues of search for missing persons, as well as mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees. On the eve of the New Year and Christmas celebrations, progress in this respect could be a significant humanitarian gesture.

The Economic Working Group focused on water supplies across the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Environmental issues were also discussed, as well as pension payments and social and other services for Ukrainian citizens residing in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.”

