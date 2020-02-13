13 Feb 2020

Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the regular Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 12 February 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
MINSK, 13 February 2020 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the meeting of the TCG ‎and its working groups in Minsk on 12 February 2020:

“Exactly five years ago, the “Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements” was signed. It was endorsed by the Normandy Four leaders and the UN Security Council.

The “Package of Measures”, together with the “Minsk Protocol” and the “Minsk Memorandum”, are the basis for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the east of Ukraine.

The sides reiterate their adherence to the Minsk agreements. However, their joint efforts and political will are still required to resolve the conflict.

Unfortunately, people continue to die in this conflict.

Meanwhile, restrictions to the SMM’s freedom of movement hinder the monitoring of the ceasefire.

I was pleased today, however, by the fact that the sides expressed readiness to step up their efforts to implement the common agreed conclusions of the Normandy Summit. It is in this spirit that the TCG and its Working Groups worked today.

The Security Working Group considered the sides’ proposals regarding the definition of additional areas for the disengagement of forces and hardware.

Along with the topic of the exchange of detainees, the Humanitarian Working Group discussed ways to ensure an effective search for missing persons. The participants also considered the possibilities of opening new crossing points across the line of contact.

The Economic Working Group focused on the issues related to pension payments and water supplies in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (CADR and CALR).

The Political Working Group focused on the issues related to the special status of CADR and CALR as well as the implementation of the ‘Steinmeier formula’ into Ukrainian legislation.”

