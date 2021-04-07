Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the extraordinary Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 07 April 2021

KYIV, 07 March 2021 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the extraordinary TCG meeting‎ held through video conferencing:

“The extraordinary meeting of the TCG was devoted to the discussion of the general security situation in the conflict zone and the issues of effective implementation of measures to strengthen the ceasefire against the background of the increasing number of its violation and ongoing information warfare in the media space.

During the meeting, the participants reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire regime. Discussions will continue at the regular TCG meeting to be held in a week's time.”