Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the extraordinary Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 9 September 2020

KYIV, 9 September 2020 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the extraordinary meeting of the TCG ‎held through video conferencing:

"Today's extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group was devoted to security issues and compliance with the ceasefire in the conflict zone, in particular, to discussing the situation in the area of Shumy, of which the participants of the meeting have diverging assessments.

The participants of the TCG meeting agreed that a visit of the discussed area would be useful. The visit is scheduled for 10 September 2020.

I urge the sides to continue doing all it takes to ensure an effective and sustainable ceasefire, first and foremost in the interest of the civilian population."

