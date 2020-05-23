Press Statement of Special Representative Grau after the extraordinary Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on 22 May 2020

KYIV, 22 May 2020 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Heidi Grau, made the following statement to the press after the extraordinary meetings of the TCG and its Security working group through video conferencing:

“The Trilateral Contact Group with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, today discussed issues related to the increase in tension in the conflict zone.

During the meeting, the participants received confirmation of the cessation of fire in the vicinity of Berezivske in the Luhansk region and the resumption of repair work on the Mikhaylivka-Kommunarska high-voltage power line.

Besides, all participants presented their proposals for additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire and agreed to continue working on them at the soonest possible.

Sustainability of the full and comprehensive ceasefire is particularly important against the backdrop of recent incidents and announcements of full operational readiness."

