Press statement by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference Andrzej Kasprzyk
TBILISI, 18 March 2020 - The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, has issued the following statement:
“The ongoing situation following the spread of COVID-19 has led to the closure of international borders throughout the region, travel restrictions for international and local staff, as well as restrictions put in place to avoid face-to-face contact to reduce the risk of infection. In view of the above, and following consultations with the sides, monitoring exercises will be suspended until these restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, I continue to be in contact with the relevant military authorities.”
