Press release: Statement of the United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine [EN/UK]

The United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad is in the country.

The Crisis Coordinator and his team is meeting local and international interlocutors to urgently find operational modalities to scale up operations across lines and from outside into areas impacted by the conflict.

He issued the following statement:

My immediate aim is to urgently prioritize geographical areas and sectors where there are pressing humanitarian needs to scale up the delivery of lifesaving aid under challenging circumstances.

I welcome the outcome of the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on the ceasefire, the creation of humanitarian corridors and evacuation of civilians.

I call for an immediate humanitarian pause and for the urgent translation of the letters of the agreement into action on the ground so that relief can be provided to millions trapped or on the move and also to allow for people to reach safety.

I stand ready to work with the parties and facilitate the realization of the agreement.

