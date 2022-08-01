Press Release by the Joint Coordination Centre, Black Sea Grain Initiative

Istanbul, 1 August 2022, The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) authorised the M/V Razoni to sail from the port of Odesa today.

The JCC has agreed to the specific coordinates and restrictions of the Safe Humanitarian Maritime Corridor and has communicated those details in accordance with international navigation procedures.

The JCC has requested all its participants to inform their respective military and other relevant authorities of this decision to ensure the safe passage of the vessel.

The JCC has also verified the capability of the vessel to depart and of the port readiness in Odesa prior to this authorization.

The M/V Razoni will carry over 26,000 metric tonnes of corn. Once it leaves Odesa, it is estimated to arrive at the inspection location in Turkish territorial waters tomorrow, 2 August. Following inspection, it will proceed to its final destination in Tripoli, Lebanon.

The JCC is monitoring the safe passage of the vessel through the Safe Humanitarian Maritime Corridor.

Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises of senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

For info, contact: Ismini Palla (Ms), Media and Communications officer, Joint Coordination Centre, +962770996330, palla@un.org