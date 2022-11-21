Press briefing remarks by Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO’s Representative in Ukraine and Head of WHO’s Ukraine Country Office

Kyiv, 21 November 2022

During the last week, WHO teams were able to enter Kherson with life-saving medical supplies to help treat people in the city, and we continue to bring in essential supplies today.

WHO is providing medicines, supplies, and equipment to conduct consultations and surgeries for over 100,000 people. This complements what WHO has already provided including surgical supplies, generators, and medicines for chronic conditions, since 38 settlements in the oblast were regained.

Similar to what has been observed in other newly regained areas, the population is made up largely of the elderly, with chronic conditions like stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.

The demand for medical services is high amid the onset of winter and due to damage to key infrastructure. There are fewer functioning health care facilities operating due to disruptions to water and electricity, evacuations, and structural damage.

As the Regional Director noted, a major priority for WHO in Ukraine is ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian health supplies to newly accessible areas.

Since February 24, more than 2,000 metric tonnes of medical supplies have been brought into the country in coordination with the Ministry of Health and our partners.

Areas including Izium, Kharkiv and Balaklaia in the Kharkivska oblast have been reached with ambulances, medicines, generators, trauma kits and much more.

WHO works across a range of programmatic areas to contribute to the continuation of public health work, as well as the resilience of health system.

Let me share with you a few examples:

Together with the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Health we have trained health care workers with stress management techniques to strengthen the provision of mental health services in the country, and agreed a coordinated way forward on developing mental health and psychosocial services to address the needs of millions.

We have ensured that populations have access to timely vaccinations through the COVAX mechanism together with our partners, including UNICEF and Member States. Millions of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, so people have access to vaccines and booster doses, have been brought to Ukraine this way in the past months alone.

WHO-supported mobile health units are ensuring access to health care is continued in some of the remotest parts of the country and that access to chronic care and non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, are being addressed.

We also continue trainings for thousands of health care workers across a range of health needs including trauma care, mass casualties, chemical exposure, epidemiology, and laboratory diagnostics, meaning that these health care workers continuously bring new knowledge and energy into the health system.

This winter will present formidable challenges and with the coming of snow we will feel it more than ever.

Continuous attacks on energy infrastructure have repercussions for health systems which have repeatedly come under attack.

Access to health care has already been impacted as a result of this war as our health survey has shown.

It found that 1 in 5 people overall struggles to access medicines. This figure jumps to 1 in 3 in occupied and active conflict areas.

But without electricity, the machines in intensive care units stop working, surgeries can’t be continued, and cold chain facilities needed for vaccines and medicines will be disrupted. One can only imagine the potential impact this has for civilians across Ukraine.

Until now the health system has demonstrated remarkable resilience and has continued to provide care in the direst of circumstances, but now it is a stress-test we have not witnessed yet during nine months of war

Our Health Cluster partners have donated over 400 generators to health facilities (as of November) across the country, and this is complementing the efforts of the Ukrainian health authorities.

Our eyes now look forward to the coming days and weeks.

WHO is here to stay and will continue supporting the Ministry of Health so that health services continue to be delivered in Ukraine.

Lastly, my gratitude goes to the authorities, health leaders and our many partners on the ground for their continuous work and support to provide health care to their populations.

WHO stands alongside all of you as we continue to witness power cuts across the country.

I often hear stories from doctors and nurses who have witnessed unimaginable situations where care and support are needed.

I hear from doctors who willingly stayed behind to provide health care for their populations when they have needed it the most.

I hear heroic efforts from volunteers taking extra steps to support people in Ukraine

My deepest respect and thanks go out to you.

Thank you

ENDS

For interviews with Dr Jarno Habicht, please contact:

Alona Roshchenko, roshchenkoa@who.int

Rayyan Sabet-Parry, rsabetparry@who.int