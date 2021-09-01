President Biden Announces New USAID Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine

Office of Press Relations

Today, in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. announced more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. This U.S. government support will help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those impacted by the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The conflict, the effects of which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, has left 3.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid. This new funding from the Department of State and USAID, which includes over $12.6 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will help our partners meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people, including in communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through USAID partners, the U.S. government is providing hygiene supplies for health centers and vulnerable people; training for health care workers; psychosocial support services to children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities; and structural repairs to homes. This assistance will also provide food vouchers and essential relief items such as blankets, and improve agricultural productivity and the capacity of social entrepreneurship.

Since 2014, the United States has provided over $351 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians in need, including this new humanitarian assistance. This includes providing food, shelter, safe drinking water, and protection for the most vulnerable.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/ukraine