Preliminary Findings - Civilian Protection Needs and Responses in Ukraine - May 2022

Background

This summary of preliminary findings presents key conclusions from the assessment conducted in April 2022 by Nonviolent Peaceforce (NP) and makes recommendations on emergency and future protection programming in Ukraine. A comprehensive version of this report will be available in the coming weeks.

The assessment incorporates desk research conducted in February and March 2022 prior to the arrival of the assessment team; at the time of writing, the assessment also includes over 50 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and meetings with civilians, government, humanitarian and other stakeholders in Ukraine; and observations from the month-long assessment field visit conducted in April 2022.

Initial research identified protection concerns of civilians exposed to ongoing violence, including risks to civilians prevented from evacuating, particularly the elderly and people with disabilities; risks to civilians along evacuation routes; increased risk of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) among displaced populations; increased child protection risks, in particular to unaccompanied children and those with disabilities; social cohesion among displaced and host communities.

In interviews with civilians, the NP assessment team sought to collect the following information and address the following issues: demographics (age, gender, occupation); experiences of mobility and evacuation; safety and security; protection risks to vulnerable groups, including children; access to humanitarian services.