Poland - Terms of reference: Cash Working Group TORs for CWG in Poland

In brief: Following the initial Cash Working Group Meeting for Poland on March 7, 2022, this Annex 1 provides the proposed terms of reference highlighting the need to coordinate to provide rapid emergency cash relief (timeliness of response) while recognizing that changes can be made to further strengthen programming as the situation evolves and better information is available.

With the increase of refugees and other vulnerable people coming from Ukraine, and an increasing amount of humanitarian actors on the ground, a temporary Cash Working Group has been set up in Poland. This group aims to build on and strengthen existing capacity; and to support the already strong leadership by the government and local actors. It is temporary in nature with a view to seize to exist when refugees and other people having fled Ukraine are included in the social protection system, asylum-procedures or have moved on to other countries.

The group will support the local leadership and not set up parallel assistance programmes de-linked from the government and local response.